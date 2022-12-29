Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $184.51 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Dollar General worth $184,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $245.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.20. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

