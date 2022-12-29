Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $188.65 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 142,630 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Marathon Petroleum worth $188,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $269,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 53,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $114.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

