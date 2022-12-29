Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $189.10 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,683,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Altria Group worth $189,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

