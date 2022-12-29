Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $200.63 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,447,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 378,074 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.57% of Realty Income worth $200,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Realty Income by 21.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 10.9% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Realty Income by 31.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE:O opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

