Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $210.90 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Parker-Hannifin worth $210,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $286.87 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

