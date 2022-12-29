Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $269.45 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $269,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $713.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $739.54 and its 200 day moving average is $672.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

