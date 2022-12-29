Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,111,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of CME Group worth $196,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group to $201.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of CME stock opened at $167.94 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.93. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

