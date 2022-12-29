Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 108,121 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $194,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 70,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 74,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,273 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $127.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.29 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.