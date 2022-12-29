Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 232,083 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of Valero Energy worth $192,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after acquiring an additional 700,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,583,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,848,000 after acquiring an additional 89,757 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $125.35 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $73.47 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

