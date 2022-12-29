Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 557,858 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.36% of Unity Software worth $225,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of U. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $53,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 74.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 12.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unity Software Price Performance

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $416,537.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,156,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,673,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,252 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:U opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.94. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $148.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

