Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,318 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $243,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after buying an additional 4,118,552 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2,428.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,069 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,307 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 461,977 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 38.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,634,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,938,000 after purchasing an additional 450,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $88.67.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

