Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 157,138 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,193,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,138 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.57% of DraftKings worth $199,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 43.0% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

DraftKings stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

