Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,455 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Canadian National Railway worth $164,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNI. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.15.

NYSE CNI opened at $119.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

