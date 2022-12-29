Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,403,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of CSX worth $170,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CSX by 6.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in CSX by 16.0% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 5.7% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 87,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 303,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

CSX Stock Down 1.3 %

CSX stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

