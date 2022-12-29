Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,599,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 123,004 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 5.34% of Teladoc Health worth $217,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 44,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $96.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,925 shares of company stock worth $105,198 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

