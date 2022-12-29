Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,458 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Humana worth $224,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Humana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $515.31 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $532.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.78.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

