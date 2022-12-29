Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Summit Midstream Partners Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE SMLP opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $167.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Transactions at Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 30.23%.

In other news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $28,113.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,723 shares of company stock worth $84,776. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $12,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $3,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 119.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 232,509 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 181.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 296,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 191,440 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.