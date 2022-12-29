SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.31. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.