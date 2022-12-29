TAL Education Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 14,285 call options on the company. This is an increase of 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,596 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of -0.03. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

