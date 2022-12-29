Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Raised by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,301,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $145.80 on Thursday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.