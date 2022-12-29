TD (NASDAQ:GLG) vs. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Head to Head Review

TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

TD has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TD and First Financial Bancorp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD $201.13 million 0.31 -$940,000.00 $0.12 9.42 First Financial Bancorp. $654.72 million 3.48 $205.16 million $2.08 11.54

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than TD. TD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.2% of TD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of TD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TD and First Financial Bancorp., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.21%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than TD.

Profitability

This table compares TD and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD 2.09% 1.78% 1.58% First Financial Bancorp. 28.24% 9.77% 1.27%

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats TD on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc. engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. The company's supply chain service business covers a range of commodities, including non-ferrous metals, ferrous metals, coal, metallurgical raw materials, soybean oils, oils, rubber, wood, and various other types of commodities. It serves as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc. in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, or office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and lease and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 139 full service banking centers, 29 of which are leased facilities. It operates 62 banking centers in Ohio, three banking centers in Illinois, 62 banking centers in Indiana, and 12 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

