Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $161.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.