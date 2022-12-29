The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $340.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.50. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.