The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

GT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after acquiring an additional 437,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,898,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,245,000 after acquiring an additional 80,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,586,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,725,000 after acquiring an additional 275,069 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,577,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,640,000 after acquiring an additional 40,882 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ GT opened at $9.67 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.86.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

