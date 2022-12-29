The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.19.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Shares of GT opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 266.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 89,449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 537.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 350,282 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
