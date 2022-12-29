The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 266.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 89,449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 537.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 350,282 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.