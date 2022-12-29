The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $155.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

