TheStreet Downgrades Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to C+

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

NYSE LXFR opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 94.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 25.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

