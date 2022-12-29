TheStreet Lowers Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) to C+

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Concrete Pumping Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $322.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.90. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 98.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 37.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. 35.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

