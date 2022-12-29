Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 764,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

