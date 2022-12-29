Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.