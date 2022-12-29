Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 704 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $139.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.