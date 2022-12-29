Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $452.99 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $494.78 and its 200 day moving average is $501.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

