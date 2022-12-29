Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $209.10 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $298.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

