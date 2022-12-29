Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $304.55 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.20.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.