Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,958.84 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,946.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,886.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

