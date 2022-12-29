Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Eaton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in Eaton by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 7,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $155.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

