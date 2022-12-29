Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in S&P Global by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $329.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $477.48.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

