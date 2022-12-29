Transform Wealth LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 58,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,495,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $483.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $351.55 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

