Transform Wealth LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Insider Activity

Marathon Oil Trading Down 3.9 %

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,154 shares of company stock worth $14,139,351. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.