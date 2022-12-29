Transform Wealth LLC Invests $333,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 16,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 23.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 42.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SH opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

