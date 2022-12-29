Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $144.01 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average is $149.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

