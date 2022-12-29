Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.52) to GBX 2,922 ($35.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.00) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

