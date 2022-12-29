Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

