Transform Wealth LLC Sells 256 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.21 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $81.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

