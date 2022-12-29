Transform Wealth LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,670 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,987.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 803,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 787,431 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,738,000 after acquiring an additional 203,317 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.70.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

