Transform Wealth LLC Sells 507 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 68.0% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $187.95 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $201.51. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.46.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

