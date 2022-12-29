TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Performance

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.

