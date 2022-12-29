Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Trex makes up approximately 1.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Trex by 11.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Trex by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Trex by 10.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Trex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $136.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

