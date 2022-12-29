Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
TRT opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
