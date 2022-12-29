Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRT opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

