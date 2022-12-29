TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $12.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

TPVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 433,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,599 shares during the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at $1,406,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 24.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.7% during the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 88,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Increases Dividend

TPVG opened at $10.54 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $371.87 million, a P/E ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 822.27%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

