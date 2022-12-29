TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.0% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,230,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after buying an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,085,000 after buying an additional 63,320 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $260.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.50 and its 200 day moving average is $288.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $403.57.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

